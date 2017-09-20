SCLAN pledges its support to hurricane-ravaged countries [News Update]

SCLAN pledges its support to hurricane-ravaged countries

From CARICOM

CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana – The chair of the Spouses of the Caribbean Leaders Action Network (SCLAN), H.E. Kim Simplis Barrow, spouse of the prime minister of Belize and special envoy for women and children in Belize, extended deepest sympathy to the countries affected by the recent climatic events in the Caribbean and the US mainland.

“We particularly grieve and pray for those families suffering from the lost of loved ones,” she said, pledging the network’s support in the rehabilitation and reconstruction process.

The following is the text of the message:

“On behalf of the Spouses of Caribbean Leaders Action Network (SCLAN) I extend my deepest regret to the Government and peoples of our Caribbean sister countries and the US mainland that have been affected by the current wave of hurricanes and storms. We particularly grieve and pray for those families suffering from the lost of loved ones.

We pledge our support for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of homes, offices, schools, churches and infrastructure that will contribute to revival of the economies and the vibrant social life that make the Caribbean so special.”

SCLAN is the advocacy and action platform to advance the Every Caribbean Woman Every Caribbean Child (CARIWAC) Initiative, formally titled ECWECC Initiative. The CARIWAC Initiative aims to reduce teenage and adolescent pregnancy, cervical cancer, violence against women and children (including trafficking in persons) and to eliminate mother to child transmission of HIV, in the Caribbean.

SCLAN was formally launched at a meeting of First Ladies and Spouses on Sept. 5-6 in Belize, after two years of engagement and dialogue.