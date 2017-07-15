Photo: Gov.-Gen. Seaton presents an award to student athlete.

Seaton says celebrating excellence vital

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, the governor general, commended the nation’s top student athletes awarded for outstanding performances at the 2016-2017 Department of Sports Excellence Awards.

The awards ceremony held July 13 at Government House also recognized key contributors to the success of the Department of Sports 2016-2017 programmes. Tapley said he was honoured to host the ceremony at his official residence for the second consecutive year since it was revived in 2016.

“I thought that we needed to recognize excellence – excellence in all of its forms,” he stated, highlighting athletics, football, cricket, tennis, and netball, which were among the awards category fields. “It is a pleasure to welcome all of you and to commend you all on your excellent performances over the year.”

The governor general cited several of the more renowned athletes from St. Kitts and Nevis, including sprinter Kim Collins and footballers Keith ‘Kayamba’ Gumbs and Atiba Harris, and said he would like to see more success stories in the future.

“We want to see more of that because it (sports) is a wholesome activity,” he said. Tapley acknowledged that, at times, it may be difficult for athletes to feel motivated to train, and coaches and parents must push them.

“Tell them to keep on working,” he said. “I know that sometimes it may be difficult, but we will provide some of the encouragement to you so that you can do all that you can to ensure that our young people have that activity (sport) and can go out and hold their own locally, regionally and internationally.”

The 2016-2017 Sports Excellence Awards’ theme was “Making a Difference in Sports.”