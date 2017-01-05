Second man shot in Sandy Point on Wednesday

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Another individual is on the mend in the hospital after he fell victim to a second shooting incident Sandy Point Wednesday evening.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Crab Hill Sandy Point.

Though some ambiguity still surrounds the incident this publication has learnt that the victim was Carlisle Lidde who was said to be shot to close to his home sometime after 9:00 p.m.

Reports indicate that he suffered wounds to the abdomen and was transported to the Pogson Medical Centre by responding officers.

On Wednesday a 25 year old American Bakery bread bus driver from St. Paul’s was shot in his chest in an apparent robbery attempt.

Later on Wednesday police issued a wanted poster for Abkim Bryan also known as Nigel Phillip as the prime suspect in that incident. On Thursday however police disclosed he was apprehended and was in custody.