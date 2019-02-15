BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The leadership of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force met with the National Security Advisor Thursday morning Feb. 14 for an emergency meeting to address the crime situation in the Federation.

A police statement says, these agencies have been working around-the-¬¬clock to keep the peace in the country.

Working against their efforts are people who have set out to disrupt that peace, but we are prepared to implement whatever is necessary, under the law, to secure the peace the people of this country deserve.

We are certain the public will agree when we say that the state of crime in the country is unacceptable.

The violence that we are being presented with is deplorable and, as such, a number of measures will be put in place, with immediate effect, to crackdown on crime.

In addition to this, the support of all residents and citizens is required to also ensure that these measures are successful and that our country returns to acceptable levels of normalcy.

More information will be shared with the public over the coming days about what to expect during this time.