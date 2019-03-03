Breaking News Shavaught Hendricks cause of death determined By story-editor - March 3, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Forensic Pathologist, Dr. Valery Alexandrov, performed a post-mortem on the body of Shavaughn Hendricks of Lime Kiln Housing Project. Dr. Alexandrov concluded that death was due to a single gunshot to the head. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Breaking News Man charged with firearm’s possession Breaking News Nevis Household Assistance cheque distribution schedule Breaking News Runaway teen in Police custody Breaking News Post-mortem performed on Henry’s body Breaking News Individual charged for Hendricks death Breaking News Missing teenager found - Advertisement - Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 15th February, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 08th February, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 01st February, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 25th January, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 18th January, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 11th January, 2019