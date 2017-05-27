Shooting at Football

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Football fans at Warner Park were sent into a frenzy when shots rang out on the eastern side of the facility.

The near capacity was shocked when some had to run for their live’s some even scampering on the field to flee the bullets.

The incident saw at least one individual being hit and taken to hospital by an ambulance that was on stand by.

The Footballers were also asked to evacuate the field as security forces got the situation under control .

Individuals claim to have seen the gun man scampering cross the cricket field in Warner Park following the incident.

At the time of the incident Cayon was leading the Village Superstars 2-0 in the second half.

Unconfirmed reports state that the victim is Amal White.

Police have indicated that an air pistol/ or pellet gun was used in the incident and two individuals are in custody assisting the investigation.

The game in progress will continue from where it was interrupted on Sunday. The SKNFA has promised to issue a statement on the matter.