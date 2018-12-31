BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Six persons have been charged and more are expected as a result of investigations into a number of incidents that occurred during J’ouvert on December 26.

To date, six persons have been charged for the offence of Wounding With Intent. They are Sylvestor Crossley, Crispin Crossley, and Vidal Wilkenson (all of McKnight), as well as Neon Dasent of New Road, Keshaun Ritchen of Sandown Road and Ahijay Queeley of Old Road. They have all been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison until their bail hearing on January 4, 2019.

Another 20 persons have been informed that they will receive a summons for offences such as Disorderly Conduct, Throwing Missiles and being Armed with an Offensive Weapon. Others were discharged pending further investigations. Some of the persons taken into Police custody on Dec. 26 were held to prevent breaches of the peace.