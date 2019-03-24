By Loshaun Dixon

Former Minister of Tourism in St Kitts and Nevis Ricky Skerritt is the new president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) after he defeated the incumbent Dave Cameron at the Elections in Jamaica.

According to sources Skerritt acquired 8 of the 12 votes, ending the six-year reign of Cameron at the helm of CWI.

Skerritt and his running mate, Kishore Shallow, had the backing of former Windies legends Clive Lloyd, Sir Viv Richards, Sir Andy Roberts, Darren Sammy and Roger Harper.

His election brings to an end the reign of controversial president Cameron, who despite having done some good work in the role had a earned a reputation for alienating players and sacking coaches.