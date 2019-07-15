Basseterre, July 14 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) toured the island of Nevis Sunday, on the second day of her visit to St. Kitts and Nevis, saying she was impressed by the scenic beach landscapes that obviously were very attractive to tourists.

Nevis’ reputation as a beautiful tourist destination is fully justified, said Tsai, the first sitting president of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to visit the island.

Accompanied by St. Kitts and Nevis Premier and Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Brantley and Deputy Governor-General Hyleeta Liburd of the Nevis Island Administration, Tsai presided over a groundbreaking ceremony for an ocean park at Pinneys Beach on Nevis.

The sustainable and environmentally friendly project is being carried out with technical and financial assistance from Taiwan, Tsai said.

“Tourism development must not aim just at short-term profits but should also guarantee sustainable development,” Tsai said at the ceremony.

She pointed out that she had brought along Taiwanese tourism and travel agents with her to explore the business climate in St. Kitts and Nevis, one of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in the Caribbean.

Tsai said she hoped to see closer cooperation and increased tourism exchanges between the two countries.

Pinney Beach, located in western Nevis 3 kilometers north of the capital Charlestown, is a popular attraction among local and foreign visitors.

Pres. Tsai and Nevis Premier Mark Brantley

In 2014, Nevis administrative authorities proposed a development project for the beach but were unable to carry it out due to a lack of financial and technical resources.

When Taiwan became aware of the issue, it offered to help with the design and construction of a coastal park and commissioned its International Cooperation and Development Fund to execute the project, which is scheduled to be completed in December 2021, according to members of Tsai’s entourage.

Tsai flew to St. Kitts and Nevis from Haiti Saturday on her visit to four of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies in the Caribbean region, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia.