St. Kitts-Nevis opposition’s MP Konris Maynard named by speaker for ‘gross disrespect’

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Opposition St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Christopher Three, the Honourable Konris Maynard, was named and immediately suspended from the National Assembly today for 10 days for dishonourable conduct after being chastised by Speaker the Hon. Michael Perkins for being in violation of the Standing Orders.

This is the second time MP Maynard has been named by Speaker Perkins for “disrespectful behaviour,” and the third time he was asked to withdraw from the Parliament. On May 23, 2017, he was asked to withdraw and on July 11, 2017, he was named and suspended for five days. Maynard will have to sit out of the next Parliamentary sitting, which takes place Wednesday, Feb. 21.

At the first sitting of the National Assembly for 2018 on January 23, the Llader of the Opposition in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, drew the ire of Speaker Perkins for “reprehensible behavior” and was asked to withdraw, followed by his naming by a member of Parliament and subsequent suspension from the House for five days.

Also, at the first Sitting of the National Assembly for the New Year on January 20, 2017, Douglas was ejected for what Speaker Perkins deemed as “disrespectful and outrageous behaviour by a former prime minister for 20 years.”

