St. Kitts open and welcoming travelers [News Update]

St. Kitts open and welcoming travelers

From the Caribbean Tourism Organization

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts is pleased to report that initial assessments have been completed and the island is resuming normal operations, as it was fortunate to escape major damage from the passage of Hurricane Maria to its south on Tuesday afternoon.

All hotels in St. Kitts are fully operational and those properties that do not engage in regular seasonal closures are open and servicing guests. St. Kitts’ Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB) reopened and began welcoming flights on Sept. 20. The Port Zante cruise pier did not sustain damage and St. Kitts is scheduled to welcome two vessels tomorrow – Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Fascination and Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas. Park Hyatt remains on track to debut in November.

We continue to extend our thoughts and prayers to our Caribbean brothers and sisters in those islands which took a direct hit from Maria and to everyone who has been or will be impacted by the storm. Our sincere thanks to those who have kept St. Kitts and Nevis in their hearts and prayers.

For anyone wishing to donate to the recovery efforts of those destinations that sustained more severe damage from the hurricane, two official Caribbean Relief Funds are as follows:

The Caribbean Tourism Recovery Fund – www.tourismcares.org/caribbean

The Caribbean Tourism Association Hurricane Relief Fund – www.gofundme.com/hurricane-relief-fund-cto

For the most recent updates on Maria, please refer to the National Hurricane Center. For more information about St. Kitts, visit us at www.stkittstourism.kn.