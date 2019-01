BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Three individuals are currently nursing gunshot wounds after they were shot in the leg in an alleged drive by incident last evening in St. Paul’s.

The police told The Observer that after 9 p.m. last night, close to a dozen shots were fired at a group in St. Paul’s, leaving three injured.

The police confirmed three individuals were injured and received leg wounds.

The assailants sped away in their vehicle following the incident. The victims have yet to be identified.