Stolen ATM machine located

By Monique Washington

Police confirmed Thursday that the St. Kitts and Nevis National Bank automated teller machine (ATM) stolen from the Vance Amory International Airport in November 2016 has been located in the Fountain Westbury area.

The Observer contacted the police public relations officer who confirmed that the ATM was located this morning and is in police custody.

The ATM was stolen from the airport between Nov. 15-16, but was not reported missing until workers realized it was gone days after and called the police.

