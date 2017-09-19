Strong Hurricane Maria continues west-northwestern route [News Update]

000

WTNT35 KNHC 191447

TCPAT5

BULLETIN

Hurricane Maria Advisory Number 14

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL152017

1100 AM AST Tue Sep 19 2017

...POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC HURRICANE MARIA CONTINUES WEST-

NORTHWESTWARD TOWARD THE VIRGIN ISLANDS AND PUERTO RICO...

...PREPARATIONS AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND RAINFALL

FLOODING AND DESTRUCTIVE WINDS SHOULD BE RUSHED TO COMPLETION...

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST...1500 UTC...INFORMATION

-----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...16.3N 63.1W

ABOUT 115 MI...180 KM W OF GUADELOUPE

ABOUT 150 MI...240 KM SE OF ST. CROIX

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...160 MPH...260 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...927 MB...27.37 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

* St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* British Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Antigua and Barbuda

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* Anguilla

* Martinique

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Anguilla

* Isla Saona to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* West of Puerto Plata to the northern Dominican Republic-Haiti

border

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and

property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before

the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds,

conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in Hispaniola, the southeastern Bahamas, and

the Turks and Caicos Islands should monitor the progress of Maria.

Additional watches and warnings may be required today.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States,

including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office. For storm information specific to your area outside the

United States, please monitor products issued by your national

meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

------------------------------

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Maria was located

near latitude 16.3 North, longitude 63.1 West. Maria is moving

toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this general

motion is expected to continue through Wednesday night. On the

forecast track, the eye of Maria will move over the northeastern

Caribbean Sea today, and then pass near or over the Virgin Islands

and Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 160 mph (260 km/h) with higher

gusts. Maria is a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane on

the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in

intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Maria is

forecast to remain an extremely dangerous category 4 or 5 hurricane

until it moves near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the

center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles

(220 km). NOAA buoy 42060, located a little west of the center,

recently reported 1-min average winds of 69 mph (111 km/h) and a

wind gust of 83 mph (133 km/h).

The minimum central pressure based on data from an Air Force Reserve

Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 927 mb (27.37 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

WIND: Hurricane conditions will continue to spread throughout

portions of the hurricane warning area in the Leeward Islands this

morning, and spread into the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight

and Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are occuring over the

remainder of the Leeward Islands, and should spread into the Virgin

Islands and Puerto Rico this afternoon and tonight. Hurricane

conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area in the

Dominican Republic late Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions

possible by early Wednesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible

in the tropical storm watch area in the Dominican Republic on

Wednesday.

Wind speeds atop and on the windward sides of hills and mountains

and on high-rise buildings could be much stronger than the near-

surface winds indicated in this advisory.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and

destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 7 to 11

feet above normal tide levels in the hurricane warning area near

where the center of Maria moves across the Leeward Islands and the

British Virgin Islands.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause

normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters

moving inland from the shoreline. The water is expected to reach

the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at the

time of high tide...

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands...6 to 9 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to

the north and east of the landfall location, where the surge will be

accompanied by large and destructive waves. Surge-related

flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal

cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information

specific to your area, please see products issued by your local

National Weather Service forecast office.

RAINFALL: Maria is expected to produce the following rain

accumulations through Thursday:

Central and southern Leeward Islands...10 to 15 inches, isolated 20

inches.

U.S. and British Virgin Islands...10 to 15 inches, isolated 20

inches.

Puerto Rico...12 to 18 inches, isolated 25 inches.

Northern Leeward Islands from Barbuda to Anguilla...4 to 8 inches,

isolated 10 inches.

Windward Islands and Barbados...2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

Eastern Dominican Republic...4 to 8 inches, isolated 12 inches.

Rainfall on all of these islands will cause life-threatening flash

floods and mudslides.

SURF: Swells generated by Maria are affecting the Lesser Antilles.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip

current conditions. Please consult products from your local

weather office.

NEXT ADVISORY

-------------

Next intermediate advisory at 200 PM AST.

Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST.

$$

Forecaster Beven

Source: www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/191447.shtml