CHARLESTOWN, Nevis —

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform of the Colombia Scholarship Offer, which provide applicants with the opportunity to specialize in Masters and/or PHD programs in Colombia.

In order to apply, candidates must meet the following requirements:

* Possess a foreign undergraduate degree in any area of knowledge;

* Have at least a 4.0 GPA of an undergraduate program;

* Have at least one year of professional experience in the related

field;

* Be proficient in the Spanish language; and

* Be between 25-49 years old.

Scholarship benefits include:

* Tuition fee;

* Living expenses;

* Health insurance;

* Books and materials;

* Visa application; and

* Move in grant.

For detailed course information and application guidelines please see the attached and/or visit:

1. www.icetex.gov.co and click on “BECAS,”

2. https://portal.icetex.gov.co/Portal/docs/default-source/becas/becas-para-posgrado/call_in_english.pdf; or

https://portal.icetex.gov.co/Portal/Home/HomeEstudiante/becas/programa-de-reciprocidad-para-extranjeros-en-colombia/becas-para-posgrado/ (click on Programa de Reciprocidad para Extranjeros en Colombia; click on Call in English).

Note that applications must be received by the Ministry of Human Resources by Friday, May 24. Kindly DO NOT utilize the date provided by Colombia, as applications go through a few channels prior to receipt by the Colombia representatives.

For any other concern, please contact Ministry of Human Resources, Training Officer, Shanola Murrey-Gill on 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4 or email shanola.murreygill@niagov.com.