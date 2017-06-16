Successful appeal has one freed

Photo: From left, Jumana Walters, Jermaine Riley, Clayton Laws (on step) and Ali Percival (in black and white shirt).

Successful appeal sees one man freed

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre St. Kitts – One of the four men convicted in 2013 of kidnapping a banker and his wife has been freed after justices of appeal determined that there was not enough evidence during the trial to prove he was part of the crime.

Ali Percival, Jumana Walters, Clayton Laws and Jermaine Riley were found guilty on two counts of kidnapping of Gilda and Larry Vaughn in 2011. They were convicted in 2013.

Walters walked out of the Basseterre High Court a free man on Friday morning after the court determined the charges against him should have been withdrawn.

His counsel, Marsha Henderson, argued that Walters had been asked to provide food for Riley and Percival and there was no evidence to show that he would have known the crime had taken place. She added that it was incumbent of the judge to have Walters withdrawn from the case in that regard. She added the extent of the evidence against her client was that he was merely providing food.

The prosecution and the justices of appeal agreed with the argument and Walters was allowed to leave, however, an appeal will continue against the other three later this afternoon.