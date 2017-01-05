Suspect in custody for Sandy Point Bread bus shooting

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Police have confirmed the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting incident in Sandy Point is now in Police Custody.

Abkim Bryan also known as Nigel Phillip was being sought by the Police for the shooting of a 25 year old male resident of St. Pauls who receive bullet wounds to his chest while driving an American Bakery delivery bus in Farms Site Sandy Point on Wednesday morning.

The victim was taken to Joseph N. France General Hospital and is undergoing medical treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon police release wanted posters for Bryan and confirmed early on Thursday morning that the suspect was in custody.