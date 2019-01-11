BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Applications are now available for students and prospective students who want to study in the Republic of China (Taiwan). The scholarship applications are offered through the 2019 Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF).

The ICDF Scholarship application process is OPEN from Jan. 1 to March 15, 2019.

More information and details about the program are available on the ICDF website, which lists the programmes available and the universities where they are offered.

http://www.icdf.org.tw/ct.asp?xItem=12506&CtNode=30317&mp=2

#Opportunity#Seizeit#SKNinTW#APPLY#Studyabroad