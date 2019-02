CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a Team Unity public consultation on Nevis.

As part of the 4th Anniversary celebrations of the Team Unity Administration, the Cabinet of Team Unity will hold a public consultation with persons on Nevis on Monday, 18 February, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come to the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall at 7:30 p.m. to interact with the team members.