CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration regarding a Team Unity anniversary church service on Nevis.

An invitation is extended to all persons on the island of Nevis to join the Team Unity Administration in a Church Service of Thanksgiving, Worship and Praise to God Almighty on the fourth anniversary of its governance.

This will take place at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Charlestown, Nevis, on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 9:00 a.m.