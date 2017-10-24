Teen admits guilt on drug charges

By Monique Jeffers

Britany Paola Peets, 19, today admitted guilt at the Magistrate Court in Charlestown in the case of multiple drug charges against her, and her address has officially changed to Her Majesty’s Prison St. Kitts for the next four years.

Peets, a Dominican Republic national living in St. Kitts, was charged by police in February with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and importation of cocaine. Other charges were subsequently laid on Peets by the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs Service.

