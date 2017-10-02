Teen basketball player dies in accident [News Update]

Teen basketball player dies in accident

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Teenage basketball player Seccada Garroden from Sandy Point tragically lost his life last evening when travelling back to his home from Basseterre in the vicinity of Ross University .

According to reports reaching this publication, the player and his teammates had just completed a game in Basseterre at Basketball City and had been travelling on a passenger bus back to Sandy Point when their vehicle was struck by a car and a pickup truck.

The 19-year-old died on the scene, while others on the bus also suffered injuries.

More on this when it becomes available.