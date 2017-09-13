The Bahamas is ‘getting back to business’ [News Update]

The Bahamas is ‘getting back to business’

From the Caribbean Tourism Organization

NASSAU, Bahamas – The Bahamas is getting back to business as airports are open in Nassau, Grand Bahama Island and on nearly all Out Islands; international flights resume, including service to some Florida airports; and ports have reopened allowing cruise ships to begin to return.

Throughout the major tourist areas, such as Nassau and Paradise Island, Grand Bahama Island, The Abacos and The Exumas, hotels are resuming normal operations and welcoming more guests while visitors return to beaches and attractions.

Parts of the southern islands were more heavily impacted with damage ranging from cosmetic to severe structural damage. Assessment of Ragged Island continues, but other islands, such as Acklins Island, Crooked Island, Inaugua and Mayaguana are mostly cleared. Full assessments throughout The Islands of The Bahamas began Monday, and will continue throughout the week.

All airports throughout the Islands of The Bahamas are open, and travelers should contact their respective airlines for flight information.

Nassau and Paradise Island Airlines have resumed operating inbound and outbound international and domestic flights at the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau. Bahamasair resumed service into the United States Tuesday at the following airports: Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Miami International Airport.

Grand Bahama Island While airlines are operating international flights out of Grand Bahama International Airport, U.S. Customs and Border pre-clearance is currently unavailable and will be reinstated at a later date.

Out Islands International service has resumed from Exuma International Airport in the Exumas and Marsh Harbour Airport in The Abacos Tuesday. Travelers should continue to check with carriers for schedule updates, as some carriers have added additional services.

The majority of hotel and resorts throughout the Islands of The Bahamas are operating as usual or are expected to reopen on their regularly scheduled dates. Reservation holders are encouraged to contact their respective hotels for more information.

Nassau and Paradise Island Hotels on Nassau and Paradise Island received no damage. While many remained open, others are resuming normal operation, including Atlantis, Paradise Island and Warwick Paradise Island remained open during the storm and continue to welcome guests; Baha Mar Resort and Casino resumed full hotel, casino and retail operations Tuesday; Melia Nassau Beach Resort is open and will resume full operations today; One&Only Ocean Club on Paradise Island welcomes guests as of today; and Grand Bahama Island Grand Bahama hotels will resume operations today.

The Port of Nassau and the Freeport Harbour are open for business. Cruise Lines will resume sailing to the Islands of The Bahamas today. Cruise reservation holders should check directly with their cruise provider for updates on departures and itineraries.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation will be releasing updates on islands, hotels and services on Bahamas.com/storms.