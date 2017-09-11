The islands of the Bahamas returning to normal operations [News Update]

The islands of the Bahamas returning to normal operations

Lynden Pindling International Airport open, along with major hotels in Nassau From the Caribbean Tourism Organization

NASSAU, Bahamas – According to the Caribbean Tourism Organization, the Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau is open and international flights are beginning to return to The Bahamas. Additionally, the Port of Nassau is open and cruise ships are expected to arrive on Wednesday. Hotels and resorts that include Atlantis, Paradise Island, Sandals Royal Bahamian, Warwick Paradise Island, Baha Mar, Melia Nassau Beach Resort and the Sandals Emerald Bay on Great Exuma are set to welcome guests.

There are currently no reports of severe damage to the tourism product throughout the islands.

Nassau and Paradise Island were not impacted by Hurricane Irma and across the island people have returned to work at hotels, airports, the port and attractions after cosmetic clean-up. Assessments across the islands began Monday and the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation will continue to share updates as available.

Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, in addition to all government airports throughout The Bahamas, is open and international flights are beginning to return. Grand Bahama International Airport is expected to open Tuesday.

Below is information on hotel status at this time. Reservation holders should contact properties directly for complete information.

Nassau and Paradise Island

Atlantis, Paradise Island – open

Sandals Royal Bahamian – open

Warwick Paradise Island – open

Baha Mar Resort and Casino – open Tuesday

Melia Nassau Beach Resort – open Wednesday

The Exumas Sandals Emerald Bay – open

The Port of Nassau reopened Sept. 10. However, no vessels are expected to arrive until Sept. 13. All other ports remain closed at this time. Cruise reservation holders should check directly with their cruise providers for updates on departures and itineraries.