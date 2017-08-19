The St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force adds 19 recruits [Local News}

Photo: New recruits to the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force

The St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force adds 19 recruits

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Nineteen recruits passed as soldiers Aug. 17 after successfully completing the Basic Military Course No. 19, which ran for 17 weeks. They all participated in the Passing Out Parade at Camp Springfield, which marked their official transition into the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force.

The course officer, Warrant Officer Class Two (WO2) Althea France, gave a brief outline and overview of the course, noting that the Passing Out Parade was the culmination of one of the most challenging, grueling and exciting periods in a soldier’s budding military career. France complimented all recruits for a job well done.

“Thirty-one young [people] – 21 [men] and 10 [women] – reported to Camp Springfield on April 18 to begin basic military training as the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) Basic Military Course Number 19 (BMC No 19),” she said. “After orientation, the explanation of the chain of command and the administrative preparation for the recruits were finally put in place; the course was officially opened by the force commander on the April 24. As the course progressed, 11 fell along the way for various reasons. The course officially concluded on Aug. 17, with 19 recruits (14 men and 5 women) passing out to become private soldiers. One recruit was recycled for the next course.”

She said that the objective of the course was to produce physically fit, loyal, disciplined and competent soldiers who possess the fundamental skills necessary for service in the St Kitts-Nevis Defence Force. The major part of the training was conducted at Camp Springfield. The field training exercises were conducted in Wingfield and Phillips mountains.

For the BMC, there are two compulsory subjects for graduation that students had to pass: Map and Compass and Physical Fitness. Of the 19 graduating recruits, WO2 France said that eight were able to meet a much higher grade than the required standard, nine recruits frequently performed above the required standard, while two recruits met the required standard.

Special awards went to the following students:

Best at map reading – Dorville Eddy

Best at field craft – Sherika Jhagroo

Best in physical fitness – Kiran Malcolm

Best in drills – Caleb Davis

Best pistol shot – Dishon Rawlins

Most improved student – Kenroy Pemberton

Best rifle shot, Most disciplined student and Best graduating student – Clyon Saunders

Lt. Col. Patrick Wallace, the commander of the defence force, said “As you conclude the first stage of your military career, I hope you remember the lessons learned and the friendships formed during your basic military course. Be proud of your uniform. Be proud of serving your country. I want you to know that the whole nation is grateful for your service. Stand tall and proud; remember you worked hard. Your achievements are well deserving. Use these to spur yourself to greater heights, not just in the force, but throughout your life.”

The Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, the prime minister and minister of national security, told the recruits that the country needed more men and women in uniform and wished them well. Cynthia Morton, who gave a motivational speech to the recruits during their training, told them that she was impressed with their interest and desire to make the country proud.