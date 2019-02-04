LOS ANGELES –- Star of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ Kristoff St. John, age 52, died at his home in Fernando Valley on Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments were called to St. John’s home on Sunday afternoon responding to a report of an unconscious individual. He was found laying on the floor of hia home. Responders attempted to revive the actor, but were unsuccessful and pronounced him dead on the scene.

According to news reports, in January the actor had been admitted to the UCLA Medical Center for depression. At the time of this death he had only been at home from the hospital a few days.

For 27-years, St. John had played Neil Winters on “The Young and the Restless.’

St. John was born in New York in 1966. He began acting at age nine when he played on the television series, “That’sMy Mama.” For 27 years, since 1991,St. John starred on “The Young and the Restless.”

St. John began his career in acting at nine-years-old when he played on ‘That’s My Mama.’ The actor has a long-list of television credits, won two Daytime Emmy Awards and 10 NAACP Image Awards.

St. John is survived by his wife Allana and a daughter.