Thieves break in to Boozies on the Strip

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Thieves on Tuesday morning broke into beach bar Boozies on the Frigate Strip and made off with many valuable items.

The Observer understands that the burglars made off with a significant amount of top-shelf drinks, juices cigarettes as well as uncooked chicken wings.

The Observer also understands that there might be security camera footage of the burglary in progress.

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the matter as well as a robbery of Pizza Boys restaurant in Frigate Bay on Saturday Evening