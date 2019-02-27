BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A man is in Police custody in relation to a firearm that was found in the Village area on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

One of the members of a joint patrol in that area observed the individual with what appeared to be a firearm. The individual ran, was pursued by the members of the security forces and apprehended shortly thereafter.

A search of the area resulted in the discovery of a .38 calibre revolver with five rounds of ammunition. The firearm was taken into Police custody. Members of the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the scene. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

This brings the total number of illegal firearms taken off the streets of communities to six.

Citizens and residents are reminded that we all have a role to play in keeping communities safe. Help rid our society of illegal firearms by sharing information. Persons are asked to report all suspicious activity or information about illegal activity to the Police by dialing the crime hotline at 707.