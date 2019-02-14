BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Three young men in St. Kitts lost their lives in less than 24 hours due to gun violence.

in a broad daylight shooting in Wingfield Road Old Road a young man is confirmed dead by the Police.

On Wednesday night at about 8:00 p.m. a young man, identified as Vere ‘Stiff Jacket’ Amory was shot and killed in Sandy Point according to information reaching this Publication.

During the early morning hours of Thursday a youth in his 20s, identified as Joel “Booyaka” Phillip, lost his life when he was attacked and fatally shot at his home in St. Johnson Village.

Police have confirmed they are investigating both incidents but details remain sketchy about both incidents.