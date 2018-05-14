Three in custody assisting with Davis death investigation

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Three people presently in police custody are assisting with the investigation into the death of Sgt. Dwight Davis. Two were held for questioning on May 12, along with one who was held May 11.

The team assigned to the investigation has been working assiduously to solve the case. In a statement previously issued by Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley, he said that the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force would use all the resources available to find the perpetrators of this crime.