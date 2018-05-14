Three in custody assisting with Davis death investigation

From the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Three people presently in police custody are assisting with the investigation into the death of Sgt. Dwight Davis. Two were held for questioning on May 12, along with one who was held May 11.
The team assigned to the investigation has been working assiduously to solve the case. In a statement previously issued by Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley, he said that the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force would use all the resources available to find the perpetrators of this crime.
“I am therefore appealing to the [people] responsible for the death of Sgt. Davis to turn themselves in to the nearest police station,” he said. “We are determined to ensure that the matter involving Sgt. Davis is addressed swiftly, and in so doing, no stone will be left unturned.”
As police investigations continue, a reward of EC$50,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for the death of Davis. Anyone who may have information that can move this investigation forward is asked to call any police station or the Violent Crimes Unit at 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468.