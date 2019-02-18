BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– Tonight the people’s Team Unity Administration will hold a Town Hall Meeting in the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall as part of a series of events to commemorate its Fourth Anniversary.

Last week, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his Cabinet colleagues commenced a series of celebratory events including visits to businesses in the manufacturing sector, National Volunteer Day, and the National Consultation on YOUth Forum.

Tonight’s Town Hall Meeting will be aired live from 7:30 p.m. on VON Radio (860 AM), Sugar City (90.3) FM, and ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3 or 96.9 FM).

The live Town Hall Meeting can be viewed by copying the following links into your Web browser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kAjpLu03eM4, and

https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/.

ZIZ TV (Channel 5) will also broadcast tonight’s Town Hall Meeting live.