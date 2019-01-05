BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — At about 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, 911 operators received a report of a traffic accident in the White Gate area in Dieppe Bay and the information was relayed to the Dieppe Police Station.

The accident involved three vehicles, a motor omnibus H107, owned and driven by Curtis Flanders of Halfway Tree; backhoe PA6139, owned and driven by Mahendranauth Balgobin of Cane Garden, Nevis; and motor omnibus HA433, owned and driven by Kelvon Hanley of Buckley’s Estate.

Both omnibuses were travelling from Dieppe Bay to St. Paul’s, while the backhoe was travelling towards Dieppe Bay. H107 collided with the backhoe and HA433 steered off the backhoe, lost control, ran off the road and flipped over several times.

Hanley was thrown from the vehicle in the process. Flanders was treated and discharged from the JNF Hospital for his injuries, however, Hanley remains warded in a critical, but stable condition.

The scene was photographed by officers from the Forensic Crime Lab and measurements and the damage were recorded. Both buses were extensively damaged. The driver of the backhoe was not injured and the backhoe had minor damage.