BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Two individuals taken into custody following the discovery of a firearm in the truck they occupied have been charged by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF).

RSCNPF formally arrested and charged Lorin Bartlette of Cole Hill and Jervis Liburd of Pond Hill for the offences of Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Smuggling. They were charged on Aug. 21.

An Aug. 17 stop-and-search exercise at the Quarry at New River, Nevis resulted in the discovery of one 40mm pistol with several matching rounds of ammunition. The firearm was found in motor lorry PB1053 and brought the number of firearms taken into Police custody for the year to 21.