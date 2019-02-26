BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The two males taken into Police custody on Saturday, February 23, in relation to shots being fired in the Newtown area and firearms that were subsequently found, have been charged.

Twenty-six-year-old Kareem Jeffers of Thomas Street, Pond’s Pasture and a juvenile have been charged for the offences of Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place.

Close to 7 a.m. on Saturday, Police Officers and Soldiers, who were patrolling the area at the time, stated that they heard what appeared to be gunshots. They then observed two armed, masked males running. Both individuals were later apprehended in Ponds Pasture and taken into Police custody. No one was injured during the incident.

A search was conducted in the Pond’s Pasture area and one black mask, along with one Taurus pistol with eleven (11) rounds of 9 mm ammunition and one Glock pistol with 13 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition were discovered on an abandoned premises. They were also taken into Police custody along with other items of evidential value found by members of the Crime Scene Unit who visited and processed both scenes.