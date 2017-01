By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Two young were injured in a shooting incident shortly after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday morning as shots were fired at a house in Green Tree Housing Development.

Police has confirmed that Detectives are investigating the matter and that a release would be disseminated later in the day.

The Observer understands that Darren Webster and Calvert Francis were injured in the incident that occurred shortly after midnight and were transported to the JNF Hospital.