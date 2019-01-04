By Kenichi Serino

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Two passenger buses were left extremely damaged and their driver’s sent to the hospital following an accident on Island Main road near White Gate on Friday, according to the St Kitts Nevis Police Public Relations Office.

Police said that while there were no fatalities, both drivers were taken to JNF Hospital, one with very serious injuries.

Police said there were rumours the buses were racing, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

Radio station WinnFM reported that the accident took place when one of the buses collided with a backhoe head-on.