BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Two persons are in Police custody assisting with investigations into a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Monday, Feb. 25.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that at about 9 a.m. Monday morning, 30-year-old Shavaughn Hendricks of Lime Kiln Housing was fatally wounded by a lone gunman while working in his area.

Members of the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

An appeal is being made to anyone who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887 or 467-1888, 662-3468 or by calling the crime hotline at 707.