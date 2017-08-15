Two years after death and still no charges

By Monique Jeffers

Almost two years after shooting to death a juvenile in Nevis, Constable Zaviel Jeffers, a member of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, has had no charges placed against him despite the director of public prosecution advising to “charge him.”

Speaking with the Observer on Aug. 12, DPP Valston Graham revealed that after reviewing the file and the inquest report, he was of the opinion Jeffers should be charged with manslaughter.

