U.S. Sends Relief Flight to Antigua and Barbuda [News Update]

US sends relief flight to Antigua and Barbuda

From the United States Embassy

A relief flight from Miami containing key assistance commodities, including tarps, blankets, hygiene kits, kitchen sets, water containers and chain saw/clean-up kits, arrived in Antigua and Barbuda today.

The shipment is part of the United States government’s ongoing assistance to the storm-ravaged twin-island state still reeling from Hurricane Irma, the Category 5 storm that severely impacted Barbuda last Wednesday.

This assistance is being coordinated through the United States Agency for International Development’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA) and in collaboration with Antigua and Barbuda’s National Office of Disaster Services.

Today’s flight included several essential items not available in-country. This relief flight follows a U.S. $100,000 award donated by the United States government to the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross for assistance to those affected by Hurricane Irma.

A five-person USAID/OFDA Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) was deployed to Antigua and Barbuda Sept. 11, to conduct a needs assessment and explore potential for further assistance.