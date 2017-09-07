URGENT: Hurricane Jose Tropical Storm Watch issued for federation

Tropical Storm Watch issued for St. Kitts-Nevis from 11am today, Thursday Sept. 7

The government of Antigua has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for St. Kitts and Nevis, effective 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7.

This TS Watch is issued in anticipation of tropical storm conditions possibly affecting St. Kitts- Nevis within the next 48 hours.

At 11 a.m., Sept 7, Hurricane Jose was located at 14.9 North 50.6 West or approximately 820 miles ESE of St. Kitts and Nevis. It has maximum sustained winds near 90 mph , which makes it a Category 1 hurricane. The minimum central pressure is 986mbs. It is moving in a WNW direction and based on this projection, it should be in our vicinity on Saturday, Sept. 9. Hurricane Jose is expected to strengthen as it approaches the general direction of the island chain.

Hurricane force winds extend out 15 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend out to 80 miles from the center.

Please continue to monitor updates provided by the St. Kitts and Nevis Met Services and NEMA and NDMD via the print and electronic local media for current information on the progress of Hurricane Jose.

Elmo Burke, MSc.

Senior Meteorological Officer

St. Kitts Meteorological Services