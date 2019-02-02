VINALES, Cuba –- This small western Cuba town, with a population of 27,000, known for its farms and nearby mountains received world-wide notoriety at 1:15 p.m. Feb. 1, when residents heard two loud explosions and found fragments of a meteorite in their neighbour’s yard. The explosions were also heard in the Pinar del Rio area.

Residents in the area reported two loud explosions, saw a trail of white smoke in the sky and found rocks on the ground.

Everyone in the neighbourhood thought the smoke and explosions was an airplane crash. When local scientists came to examine the black and white rocks on the ground they confirmed they were the remains of a meteorite.

Several homeowners in the neighbourhood reported shattered windows.

The GOES-16 Lightning Mapper caught a long flash that occurred on a sunny day.