Breaking News Wanted man in police custody By story-editor - January 28, 2019

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Nyon Dasent, for whom a wanted poster was issued, turned himself in to the Police today. A warrant exists for Dasent's arrest in relation to an illegal firearm. Three others have already been charged in the matter.