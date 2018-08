NAME: VINCENT TAYLOR

ALIAS: SHUNGY/BUNGO/

LYAH

ADDRESS: MCKNIGHT/SANDY

POINT

D.O.B: 29-08-1980

AGE: 37 YEARS

BIRTHPLACE: ST. KITTS

COMPLEXION: DARK

HAIR: BELIEVED TO BE

CUT LOW

EYES: DARK BROWN

HEIGHT: 5’10”

WEIGHT: 160 LBS

BUILT: MEDIUM

A WARRANT IS IN EXISTENCE FOR THE ARREST OF VINCENT TAYLOR OF MCKNIGHT FOR THE ARMED ROBBERY COMMITTED IN SANDY POINT ON DECEMBER 26, 2017. HE IS ALSO A PERSON OF INTEREST IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF SERGEANT LEON POWELL. HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS. ANYONE WHO SEES HIM OR KNOWS OF HIS WHEREABOUTS IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE VIOLENT CRIME UNIT BY DIALING 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3462 OR THE NEAREST POLICE STATION.