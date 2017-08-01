Photo: Coach Lonzo Wilkinson and Warren Hazel

Warren Hazel SKN’s lone representative at world championships

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will be represented by lone athlete Warren Hazel at the IAAF World Championships in London beginning Friday, according to the St. Kitts and Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA).

Hazel is the current national record holder in the 400m and will participate in that event at his debut in the championship.

Hazel has been in good form in 2017, shattering the national record on multiple occasions and lowering his personal best in the event just last week with a time of 45.68 in the Bahamas.

He will be accompanied by Coach Lonzo Wilkinson. SKNAAA President Glen Jeffers is also expected to travel to London to take part in the Aug. 2-3 IAAF Congress.