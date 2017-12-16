Wingrove George’s arrest stems from delayed 2015 election results

Wingrove George arrested

By Loshaun Dixon

Former Supervisor of Elections Wingrove “Parrot” George’s Friday arrest for the irregularities with the February 2015 election has him charged with two felony counts of misconduct in public office. He was granted bail for $50,000 with two sureties.

The charges relate to George’s alleged misconduct relating to delaying the announcement of results two after it was revealed that the incumbent labour candidates had narrowly lost those seats. George announced at around 4 a.m. that no further results would be given, but gave no clear reason as to why. Following pressure from regional leaders, the full election results were delivered two days after.