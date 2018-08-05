By Monique Washington

A woman from Jessups village was rolled over on Saturday evening by a bus while making an attempt to cross the road.

At about 7:50 p.m., the woman exited a passenger bus by the gas station in Jessups. While she was attempting to cross the road on the pedestrian crossing, a Taxi bus coming from the opposite direction hit her. The woman, who was carrying grocery bags was seen under the bus in a twisted position.

The police and an ambulance were called to the seen. It is unclear on the condition of the female.

The Observer will have more to this story as it becomes available.