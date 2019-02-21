BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — A domestic dispute in which a woman was wounded several times with a knife is currently being investigated by the Police.

The incident occurred sometime after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at Cardin Avenue.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Veronica Thomas of Cardin Avenue was stabbed and wounded several times with a knife about the body by her boyfriend. Thomas was transported to the JNF Hospital where she was treated for her injuries and discharged.

One person is in Police custody assisting with investigations into the matter which is ongoing.

An appeal is being made to anyone who might have any information regarding this incident to contact the Special Victims Unit by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4232/4253, or via cell phone at 665-3091 or by contacting your nearest Police Station.