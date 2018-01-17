Young man is St. Kitts-Nevis’ first homicide of the year

By Monique Washington

NEVIS – Just around midday today, shots fired in the Rawlins Village area left Cleon Browne, 19, dead.

Browne become the federation’s first homicide victim. Last year, Nevis also experienced the first homicide of the year for the federation with the death of Leon Gumbs of Church Ground.

The Observer understands that Browne was walking up to Rawlins Village, an area he had recently moved to, when a gunman opened fire, fatally wounding him.

The police are currently on the scene combing the area for evidence.