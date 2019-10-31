The government of St. Kitts and Nevis announced it approved several major duty concessions on food, gift packages and passenger allowances for the month of December to benefit citizens and residents during the Christmas and Carnival seasons.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the allocation of two Discounted VAT Rate days in Dec. 2019 to be announced at a future date after consultation between the Ministry of Finance and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Traditionally on Discounted VAT Rate Days, all VAT registered businesses are allowed to charge VAT at a rate of 5 percent on the sale of goods only and all tangible items that are presently subject to 17 percent VAT qualify for the discounted VAT rate. Furthermore, for vehicle purchases, VAT is exempt on the first EC$50,000, with VAT at the standard 17 percent charged thereafter.

From Dec. 1-31, gift packages of foodstuff up to 400 pounds in weight will be allowed free of duty and taxes, and travelers and non-commercial importers will receive a duty-free allowance of EC$540 or US$200 off the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value of goods.