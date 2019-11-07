Executive members of the St. Kitts Diabetes Association (SDA), led by its President Nurse Christine Wattley, met with members of the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday to discuss its public education campaign on diabetes as well as to solicit participation in an organized week of activities Nov. 10-17.

The meeting was led by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and attended by the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, and Senators the Honourable Vincent Byron and the Honourable Wendy Phipps.

Also representing the Diabetes Association in the meeting were its Vice President, Davida Irish; Public Relations Officer, Dr. Reginald O’Loughlin, and Treasurer, Merle Liburd-Brown.

Nurse Wattley thanked Prime Minister Harris and his Cabinet colleagues for receiving the SDA delegation, as well as their attention to and interest in the work of the diabetes association.

“The meeting with the Cabinet members was very cordial and fruitful. As we know, diabetes is very prevalent in our society. Over the past two years, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has narrowed their focus to diabetes and the family, hence the reason for the theme of this year’s observation of World Diabetes Day ‘Diabetes: Protect your Family’,” she said.

Prime Minister Harris commended the SDA for its work and diabetes awareness activities, given the prevalence of non-communicable diseases in the Federation.

“The St. Kitts Diabetes Association can always count on the support of the Team Unity Government, he said.”

The week-long observation begins on Sunday with a church service at the Pro-Cathedral of St. George’s, Basseterre at 9 a.m. Health talks in schools and a panel discussion on ZIZ TV on the topic “More about Diabetes and You” at 8 p.m. are part of Monday’s events.

Private and public health screenings are planned for Thursday, Nov. 14 and Friday, Nov. 15. On Saturday, Nov. 16, there will be a Diabetes Awareness Walk from the War Memorial in Fortlands, Basseterre to the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and back starting at 6 a.m. Prime Minister Harris, who is the lead Head for Health and Human Development in the CARICOM Quasi Cabinet, is expected to participate in the walk.

Later that evening, the association will host a Blue Gala event at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel from 7 p.m. The week then culminates with the Annual General Meeting of the St. Kitts Diabetes Association on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Anglican Church Hall on Victoria Road.